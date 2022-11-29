Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $381.80. 28,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,519. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $412.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.80. The company has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 26,883 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $562,392.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,277,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,725,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 26,883 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $562,392.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,277,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,725,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,330,040 shares of company stock valued at $108,195,264. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

