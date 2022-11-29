Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.2% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 66.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 61.4% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.48. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.