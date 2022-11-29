Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $799,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,822 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of NIKE by 21.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,079,000 after purchasing an additional 35,439 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in NIKE by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,934 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in NIKE by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in NIKE by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.03. 146,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,603,087. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.01. The stock has a market cap of $166.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $173.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC reduced their price target on NIKE to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

