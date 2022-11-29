Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,948 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.5% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Comcast by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.52.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.21. 246,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,704,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31. The company has a market capitalization of $152.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.