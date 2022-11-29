Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 4,875 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,875 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,085,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 596.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,594,000 after purchasing an additional 672,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $416,778.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332 shares in the company, valued at $44,896.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total transaction of $2,547,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,220.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $416,778.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,896.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,558 shares of company stock worth $8,932,281 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ANET traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $132.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,331. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANET. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.32.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

