Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 305.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,474 shares during the quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,787,410. The firm has a market cap of $276.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

