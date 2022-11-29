Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 37,061 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $9.95.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Vinci Partners Investments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $553.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of -0.30.

Vinci Partners Investments Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. This is an increase from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 639.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter worth about $184,000. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

