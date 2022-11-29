VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the October 31st total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

CIZ traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $30.85. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,144. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $34.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.61.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th.

