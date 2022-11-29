Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 27,557 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 234,845 shares.The stock last traded at $28.40 and had previously closed at $28.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $26.70 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Victory Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Victory Capital Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $207.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 33.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Institutional Trading of Victory Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 27.4% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 62,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 13,526 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter worth $1,406,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at $7,464,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Victory Capital by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 182,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 42,371 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

