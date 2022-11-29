Victoria’s (VCP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Victoria (LON:VCP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 880 ($10.53) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 104.89% from the stock’s current price.

Victoria Stock Performance

Shares of Victoria stock traded down GBX 19.50 ($0.23) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 429.50 ($5.14). 163,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,443. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 461.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 455.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £493.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,166.67. Victoria has a one year low of GBX 300 ($3.59) and a one year high of GBX 1,220 ($14.60). The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.93.

Insider Activity at Victoria

In related news, insider Philippe Hamers acquired 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 466 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £4,385.06 ($5,245.91).

Victoria Company Profile

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

