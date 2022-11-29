Vibhu Vivek Sells 3,372 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Stock

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) VP Vibhu Vivek sold 3,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $68,148.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,526.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cambium Networks Price Performance

CMBM stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 111,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,685. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.32 million, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambium Networks

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 303.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

