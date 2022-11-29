Vibhu Vivek Sells 3,372 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Stock

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) VP Vibhu Vivek sold 3,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $68,148.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,526.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
CMBM stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 111,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,685. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.32 million, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50.
Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Raymond James lowered Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.
Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.
