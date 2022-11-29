Vertcoin Trading 0.7% Higher This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 29th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000878 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $9.48 million and $29,362.21 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,475.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.12 or 0.00468063 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 90.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003238 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00023146 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00118876 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.30 or 0.00839437 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.47 or 0.00676582 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00256045 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,556,735 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

