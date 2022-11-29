Verge Achieves Market Cap of $41.63 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $41.63 million and $1.39 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verge has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,410.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.95 or 0.00462815 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 105.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003380 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00023088 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00118937 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00828426 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.89 or 0.00681789 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00255915 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,509,150 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

