Verasity Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.59 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $27.89 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006139 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001287 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00013429 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.