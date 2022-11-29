Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.04

Shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vector Acquisition Co. II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 397.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 629,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 502,985 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 254,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,202,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,674,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,122,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after purchasing an additional 122,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

