Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 432 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lowered its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 975.3% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $290,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,155,623.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Williams Companies Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.12. The stock had a trading volume of 55,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,892,498. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average is $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.