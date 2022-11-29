Vantage Consulting Group Inc Increases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 0.3% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.2 %

CHD stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.35. The company had a trading volume of 19,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day moving average of $83.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Argus upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

