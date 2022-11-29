Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 37.0% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth about $337,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 9.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 31,893 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 156.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 503,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 307,821 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,008,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778,808. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, President Ondrej Vlcek bought 456,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NLOK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

