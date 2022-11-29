Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys 2,636 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in V.F. by 27.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,578,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,013,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,422,270,000 after purchasing an additional 793,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in V.F. by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after purchasing an additional 161,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 29.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,365 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.65.

Shares of VFC traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.95. The stock had a trading volume of 134,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,121,142. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $78.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

