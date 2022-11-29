Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys 235 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions accounts for approximately 0.3% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,802,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,798 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,973,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $30,275,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

NYSE:MSI traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,143. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total transaction of $104,906.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,676.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $2,014,508.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,967 shares of company stock worth $37,241,600 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

