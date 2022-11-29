Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys 151 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 412.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MOH traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $325.68. 4,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,360. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,600 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.74, for a total value of $10,426,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares in the company, valued at $86,942,196.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,600 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.74, for a total value of $10,426,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares in the company, valued at $86,942,196.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $49,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,280 shares of company stock worth $73,214,537. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.71.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

