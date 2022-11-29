Vantage Consulting Group Inc Boosts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 182.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,547,688,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 16.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,167 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 70.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,294 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth $82,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,245.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,533,020. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.47. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.