Vantage Consulting Group Inc Boosts Holdings in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in shares of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 783,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,145 shares during the period. Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF makes up 26.6% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Vantage Consulting Group Inc owned 48.96% of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF worth $47,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the period.

Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

SSPY stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.30. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,816. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.41. Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $57.86 and a 12 month high of $72.68.

