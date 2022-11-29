Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $364.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $348.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.81.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

