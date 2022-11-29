Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 808 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Deere & Company by 40.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $441.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.41. The company has a market cap of $133.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

