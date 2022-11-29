Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 2,544 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,760 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 1.2 %

Target stock opened at $165.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.39. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.07.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

