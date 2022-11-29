Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,119,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in KLA by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KLA Stock Down 1.3 %

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA stock opened at $374.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.83. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.32.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

