Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 49,401 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 104.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,401 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 317,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after purchasing an additional 46,841 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

