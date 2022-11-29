Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.33. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.23.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

