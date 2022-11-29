Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 50.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,647 shares of company stock worth $1,574,990 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on ADI shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.95.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $164.01 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $188.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

