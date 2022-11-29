Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after buying an additional 1,814,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Prologis by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861,668 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,120 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,643 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,780,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,063,792,000 after purchasing an additional 294,825 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $111.46 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $102.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.86 and its 200 day moving average is $118.60.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.39.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

