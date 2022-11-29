Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $3.43 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,517,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989,744 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 769.6% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,142,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $69,488,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $60,695,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NVO. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 2.1 %

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $121.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.84 and its 200-day moving average is $108.31. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

