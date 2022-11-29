Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,760 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $32,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $37,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $165.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.07.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

