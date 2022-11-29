Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,741,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,000,160,000 after purchasing an additional 217,594 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Sempra by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,449,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sempra by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,114,000 after purchasing an additional 771,489 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sempra by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,852,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,160,724,000 after purchasing an additional 201,639 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sempra by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,909,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,309,000 after purchasing an additional 252,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $163.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.66. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

