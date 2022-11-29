Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,832 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 107.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,114 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 68.8% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 18.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 38.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,710,000 after acquiring an additional 75,348 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total value of $42,097.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,860,485.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $6,506,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 996,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,161,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total transaction of $42,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,860,485.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,750 shares of company stock valued at $38,396,578 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $164.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.