Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of CSX to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Susquehanna cut shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

