Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 1,250 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $1,577,216,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $924,511,000 after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 50.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,072,000 after acquiring an additional 270,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 40.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,395,000 after acquiring an additional 224,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ASML from €650.00 ($670.10) to €700.00 ($721.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised ASML to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $583.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $482.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.03. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $832.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

