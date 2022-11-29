Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in MetLife by 1,065.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in MetLife by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MET. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

MetLife Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MET stock opened at $75.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.93. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

