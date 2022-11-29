Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 3,799 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after buying an additional 1,442,731 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after buying an additional 1,424,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after buying an additional 1,369,299 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,787,000 after buying an additional 438,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 855,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,907,000 after buying an additional 435,631 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG stock opened at $253.10 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.77.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

