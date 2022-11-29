Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 3,169 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $224.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.12. The company has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.