Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 2,663 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,154 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,912 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 16,727 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 120,087 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,025,000 after buying an additional 13,809 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $245.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $288.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PXD. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

