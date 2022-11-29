Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 2,098 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis grew its position in Charter Communications by 17.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 46,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Charter Communications by 22.9% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 438,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,646,000 after purchasing an additional 81,853 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Charter Communications by 49.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Charter Communications by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $384.47 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $693.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.50 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.35.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.