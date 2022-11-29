Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 1,656 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $205,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.9% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics stock opened at $250.49 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Cowen lifted their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

