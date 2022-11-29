Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.0% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,902 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after purchasing an additional 766,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,174,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,760,000 after acquiring an additional 224,767 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.16. The stock had a trading volume of 24,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,789. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

