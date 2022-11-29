Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,259,316,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,406,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,140,000 after acquiring an additional 175,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,603,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,441,000 after purchasing an additional 161,668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,056,000 after purchasing an additional 459,736 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,389,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,036,000 after purchasing an additional 277,002 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.32. 15,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,682. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.74. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.