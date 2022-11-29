Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,981,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,255 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $664,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 238,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,589,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period.

VUG stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,583. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.82. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

