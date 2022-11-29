Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.53. 33,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,583. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.82. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

