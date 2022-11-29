VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Shares Sold by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Solstein Capital LLC owned 0.16% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REMX traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.97. 8,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,983. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52-week low of $77.17 and a 52-week high of $127.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.79.

