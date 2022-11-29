Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.
Valhi has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.8% per year over the last three years.
Valhi Trading Down 5.9 %
NYSE:VHI opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.55. Valhi has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $54.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average of $36.54.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
