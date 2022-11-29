Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Valhi has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSE:VHI opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.55. Valhi has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $54.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average of $36.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Valhi by 50.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Valhi by 22.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Valhi in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Valhi by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valhi during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. 4.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

About Valhi

(Get Rating)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.