USDX [Kava] One Day Trading Volume Tops $235,371.39 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 28th. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $98.69 million and approximately $235,371.39 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00005380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,442.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.52 or 0.00684315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00257756 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00057175 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00060885 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001273 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

